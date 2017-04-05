Thousands support residents’ festival

The 2017 Northumberland Residents’ Festival has been hailed a great success with thousands of people taking advantage of free and discounted entry to visit many of the county’s top attractions.

Throughout the weekend, more than 30 venues, including castles, gardens, houses and museums, took part in the event and opened their doors to local residents at reduced rates.

The festival was organised by Northumberland County Council in partnership with leading visitor attractions from across the county.

The aim was to give local people the opportunity to enjoy some of the world-class venues and fantastic heritage that is on the doorstep.

A county-council spokesman said: “We are delighted that so many residents took advantage of the discounted entry charges to experience the wonderful attractions Northumberland has to offer.”