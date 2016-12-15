Thousands of tickets snapped up for Jess Glynne’s Alnwick concert

Tickets are being snapped up for the Jess Glynne gig in Alnwick Pastures, with 2,500 sold in the first few days of release.

The triple Brit Awards nominee will be performing in the town on Saturday, August 12, 2017, as the popular annual event makes a welcome return after an absence this year.

An allocation of 1,000 early-bird, reduced-price tickets went on sale last Thursday and sold out within the first hour.

The general-release tickets were made available the following day and as of Monday, 1,500 had been sold.

An updated figure was not available at the time of going to press, but an event spokeswoman said that tickets for Jess Glynne were outselling all other previous Pastures concerts at this stage. The capacity for the gig is 12,000.

The pop sensation is one of only two British female solo artists to have five consecutive UK number one singles.

Her number-one charting debut album, I Cry When I Laugh, has turned double platinum in the UK, making it the highest-selling debut album of the past year.

She has a sold-out UK arena tour under her belt this year and was nominated for British Breakthrough Act, British Female Solo Artist and British Single for the smash hit Hold My Hand at this year’s Brit Awards.

Jess said: “It’s going to be great fun playing at Alnwick Castle. I can’t wait to share the evening with my fans.”

Alnwick Castle has teamed up with music promoter Music Plus Sport to revive the popular concert. Music Plus Sport operates a number of live music brands including the hugely successful The Jockey Club Live venture, Donington Live and summer concerts at sports grounds across the UK.

Northumberland Estates has confirmed that concert-goers will be able to bring their own picnics onto the site.

General-release tickets are £38 including booking fee. There are also children’s tickets available. Meanwhile, a limited number of family tickets, at a cost of £110 for two adults and up to three children, are also available.

Tickets are being sold via http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk and all T&Cs are available from www.alnwickcastle.com