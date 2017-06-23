Thousands expected as Northumberland goes Live

Thousands of music fans are expected to descend on Blyth this weekend as the Northumberland Live Festival returns.

The massive free music event will be headlined by The Undertones, with support from Germany-based new wave icons Cryssis and up-and-coming Indie band Pacific.

There will also be an array of homegrown talent, as well as family entertainers, military vehicle displays, a fair and a parachute display team.

Events committee chairman Kath Nisbet said: “To have 15,000 people enjoying themselves at a free family festival in Blyth is great for the town, and we are looking forward to yet another successful event.”

The festival, supported by Blyth Town Council, is at Blyth Beach on Saturday, from 10am until around 9pm.

A free park and ride service, run by Phoenix Taxis, will go from the library in the town centre. There will also be free parking off the A193 Links Road. A disabled viewing platform, sponsored by Transped of Blyth and the Port of Blyth, is between the beach huts.