Thinktank and Northumberland MP give thumbs-up to industrial strategy

The region’s dedicated thinktank and the MP for Berwick have both welcomed new plans for a modern industrial strategy which could create more high-skilled, high-paid jobs for people in the North East.

Chairman of Policy North, Stephen Purvis, said: “This is a unique chance for us to start rebalancing growth from London to the North East.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP.

“A good industrial strategy can ensure our region benefits from future plans such as greater investment in science, research and innovation, and upgrading infrastructure.

“We look forward to working with the Government to ensure the North is at the heart of its new Industrial Strategy.”

Meanwhile, the MP for Berwick, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, has welcomed the fact that, through its 10 key pillars, this strategy ‘will create the conditions where the winners can emerge and grow in different types of business across Northumberland’.

The Conservative said: “Local businesses and workers have the chance to contribute to this vision and submit their views to help us create a high-skilled economy in Northumberland where businesses can grow and more jobs are created.

“This strategy will ensure we are building on the improvements to vital infrastructure such as the dualling of the A1 and steps already taken to encourage businesses to locate here, including the new Enterprise Zone in Berwick.”