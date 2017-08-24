There’s still time to enter our Sunflower Challenge

How does your garden grow? Upwards, if you’re entering our annual sunflower competition.

The Gazette’s 2017 Sunflower Challenge is nearing its end and time is running out to enter your gardening giants.

Catherine and Frances Molineux with their nine-feet-tall sunflowers.

The challenge, run in association with Alnwick in Bloom, is open to children aged 16 and under. It’s a chance for green-fingered youngsters to put their gardening skills to the test and produce some skyscraping sunflowers.

Earlier this year, Alnwick in Bloom provided free seeds for children to plant.

Your sunflower should by now be more or less fully grown and in bloom.

It’s time to take its picture and send it to Janet Hall, Northumberland Gazette, 32 Bondgate Without, Alnwick NE66 1PN, or email janet.hall@jpress.co.uk with your name, age, address, contact details and sunflower measurement.

Entries must be received by close of play on Saturday.

The Alnwick in Bloom judges will be out to measure the sunflowers around the end of August, or later depending on the weather.

The winner will receive a £25 voucher, second £15 and third £10. Five runners-up will each get a £5 voucher.

We’ve already had one entry from Richard Molineux, of Shilbottle.

His daughters Frances, eight, and five-year-old Catherine Molineux have grown sunflowers which measure just over nine feet tall. But they’re not yet in flower so Richard says they may get a bit bigger.

Can you beat that?