The sun shone on this year’s Dub Fest

Organisers of The Mighty Dub Fest have hailed the success of this year’s event.

The annual festival was staged at Alnwick Pastures last weekend and attracted vintage campervans and VW Beetles.

Blessed with incredibly hot weather, huge numbers of people poured through the gates to enjoy the packed programme, including live music and trade stands.

The event also helped raise money for the namesake Evie Campbell Fund, to help the Shilbottle youngster who needs a transplant as she battles a rare blood disorder.

Organiser Bruce Emmett said: “It was an incredibly successful event and the number of people attending were definitely up on previous years and we were supported by a good number of locals.

“We haven’t spoken to the castle yet, but we left the site in immaculate condition and hopefully we will be back in 2018.”

However, the festival did not go without criticism, with some people complaining about the size of the screen used to show iconic film Grease at 10pm on Saturday.

The event’s Facebook page showed a picture of a large screen, but the reality was somewhat different.

It prompted adverse comments and some people requested a refund.

Contacting the Gazette, Jill Fernback, said: ‘Grease was a total flop. We left, as the screen was so small, no one could see it.’

On Facebook, Carol Hall said she was disappointed and added: ‘The screen size was a joke, definitely not what was advertised. Think more people left than ended up watching it.’

Mr Emmett has apologised and said that it was down to ‘circumstances beyond our control’.

He added: “Because of the wind at 8pm on Saturday, we were unable to put up the big screen, so we had to use a smaller stand-by screen.”