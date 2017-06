An Amble man is walking the entire length of the Northumberland Coast Path on Thursday in a bid to raise £500 for charity.

Paul Yuill, who works at Heighley Gate Garden Centre, near Morpeth, is walking the 100km or 62-mile stretch from Berwick to Cresswell to bring in cash for Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group.

He is endeavouring to complete the trek alone and unaided in daylight hours.

You can sponsor Paul at www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/northumberlandcoastinaday