Two men will be taking on a gruelling hike, in a charity challenge which has been described as the longest walk on the longest day.

Derek Allan, from South Broomhill, and Shaun Watts, of Hadston, have set themselves the arduous task of walking for 24 hours straight, starting at 4pm on Wednesday – the day of the 2017 summer solstice.

The kind-hearted pair plan to do laps, in a clockwise direction, around Ladyburn Lake, at Druridge Bay Country Park, and will be raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society. People are more than welcome to join the pair at any point during the 24 hours.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/longestwalklongestday or give some money during the event, as Derek and Shaun will have a donation bucket with them.