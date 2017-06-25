The latest council planning notices

A selection of the latest planning applications which have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Alnwick: Natalie Gaunt, 19 Market Street (Alnwick Post Office), listed building consent – installation of automated teller machine to the right of the shopfront.

Amble: Ian Roxburgh, 4 Old Coastguard Cottages, conservatory extension at ground-floor level.

Belford: Ms S Garnett, Lindisfarne Bungalow, rear of Blue Bell Hotel, alterations and extension to form master bedroom.

Doddington: Elise Rutter, 6 South Doddington Farm Cottages, replacement rear lean-to kitchen/utility with a partial two-storey kitchen and bathroom extension and single-storey lean-to dining extension.

Longhorsley: Mr & Mrs Robert Nunn, Westridges, notification for prior approval for conversion of agricultual building to create two residential dwellings under the provision of the GPDO (General Permitted Development Order).

Rothbury: Andrew Warnes, The Wash Dock Area, Rothbury Auction Mart, Station Road, office/workshop building.

Warkworth: Jessie Hopkins, land south of West Close, establish new H pole arrangement east of the site and a single terminal pole to west of the site.