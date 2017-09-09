THANK YOU: Volunteers do wonderful job

At Abbeyfield Extra Care, we have four volunteer drivers who, on rota, drive our buses to make weekly, short outings for residents either up or down country, or up or down the coast.

Highlights during the year are the visit to Alnwick Market Place for the International Music Festival followed by a cuppa in the Northumberland Hall.

Another highlight is the visit to the Rennington Scarecrows followed by a trip up the North Charlton Moor to see the glorious blooming heather.

This is a good time for us to say thank you to all the volunteers, our drivers Bob, Ed, John and Michael, all the volunteers who put on our wonderful music festival.

A big thank you to all the Rennington village residents too, who leave their scarecrows out for us on the Tuesday following the holiday weekend.

And we all know who to thank for the glorious display of the blooming heather at this time of year.

George Stokoe,

Alnwick