THANK YOU: Volcano night was best ever

A huge thank you to all those who participated in the River Aln Boat Club Volcano Night on Alnmouth beach.

We had our best ever attendance with 47 teams, raising over £700 for the RNLI at Amble. There was a great family atmosphere with folks having a fantastic time.

The presence of the Amble RNLI inshore lifeboat and HM Coastguard added to the occasion, and it is reassuring to know that these volunteers are always available to help those in distress on or by the sea.

I would also like to publicly thank all those who helped organise, run and clear up after the event including members of the Alnmouth Community Rowing Club. It was a true community effort and a credit to all those involved.

Martin Swinbank,

Commodore, River Aln Boat Club