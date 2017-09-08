THANK YOU: Great welcome for bike race

I read North Sunderland and Seahouses welcomed the Tour of Britain Cycle Race on Monday, September 4, with great enthusiasm.

The village was decked out in the Northumberland colours of red and yellow with lots of decorated bikes and plenty of bunting and some great shop window displays.

The parish council would like to thank all the businesses, organisations and individuals for all their time and effort.

Thanks also to Councillors Maureen Bramley and Sylvia Hillan for making much of the bunting and a special thank you to Alan Haile and the Seahouses Festive Lights Team for erecting the bikes and bunting.

It was a great, fun way for the village to show its support for this important event.

North Sunderland

Parish Council