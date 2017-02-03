Tenant wanted at historic Etal pub

The Black Bull in Etal - Northumberland’s only thatched roof pub - is up for let.

Savills Wooler office is marketing a rare opportunity to acquire a lease on behalf of Ford and Etal Estates.

After many years of being let to a pub chain, Ford and Etal Estates have taken it back in hand and are now planning significant investment to fully refurbish the premises, which is to be operated as a free house.

Michael Evans of Savills said: “The Black Bull offers an exciting opportunity to the right tenant. It is the only thatched pub in Northumberland and its traditional appearance, combined with its charming location within the picturesque village of Etal, means the pub is well-renowned far beyond the north Northumberland area. The Estate are very proactive and hope to work with an enthusiastic, entrepreneurial tenant to create a well-regarded destination pub that will continue to be a hub for the community, while contributing to the strong tourism offering of the Estate.”

The Black Bull lies in the heart of the Ford and Etal Estate, a vibrant rural estate with a strong focus on supporting the local community and attracting local businesses. It is proud of its reputation for providing a home to many high quality tourism enterprises.

The Estate’s commitment to improving the offering of the Black Bull is seen as a continuation of the strategy and will buck the trend of rural pub closures.

Kevin Marsh, head of licensed leisure at Savills, comments: “There is a great deal of demand for the right pub in the right location from operators wanting to create a good destination business.

“This type of property would be well suited to an independent or small multiple operator focused on drawing in residents and visitors from the surrounding area with great food, local beers and a strong community feel.”

The pub is being offered under a commercial lease, for an initial term of 11 years.