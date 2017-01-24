Temporary traffic lights in place for up to a month after crash

Temporary traffic lights will be in place along a stretch of road in Northumberland for up to a month, to allow for bridge repairs following a two-vehicle crash.

The collision, between a JCB digger and a car, happened yesterday morning on the B6344 Black Burn Bridge, near to Coquet Brae and Pauperhaugh Farm house at Pauperhaugh.

The road was closed for most of the day, with local diversions in place. It later reopened, but with temporary traffic lights in place.

Structural damage has been caused to the bridge and the lights will remain while the repair work is being carried out.

A county-council spokesman said: “Structural damage has been caused to the parapet wall at Black Burn Bridge on the B6344 following a crash.

“We are aiming for repairs to be completed within four weeks and temporary lights will be in place while the work is carried out.”