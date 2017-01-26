Teenager admits to a string of offences

An Alnwick teenager has pleaded guilty to a string of offences, including arson and causing harassment, alarm or distress.

David Michael Muers, 19, of Upper Barresdale, appeared at Bedlington magistrates’ court earlier this month.

He admitted arson to a refuse bin at Alnwick News and using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress to Abdullah Rizaq on Sunday, September 4.

He also pleaded guilty to attempting to steal a crate of Budweiser and also damaging three crates of lager, worth £27, from the Co-op on Monday, September 12.

On top of this, Muers admitted taking a mobility scooter without consent on Wednesday, September 21.

Magistrates gave him a 12-month conditional discharge, disqualified him for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months and ordered him to pay £27 compensation.