Teeing up charity cash

Staff from the Banks Group have taken to the fairways to bring in a ‘fore’ figure sum for their 2017 dedicated charity.

More than 100 employees and guests lined up to take part in a charity golf day at Warkworth Golf Club to raise money for The Alzheimer’s Society, the UK’s leading dementia support and research charity.

The event was organised by John Morton, a plant operator at the firm’s Shotton surface mine near Cramlington, and his wife Alison, who set it up in honour of John’s mother, who has dementia.

The golf day raised just over £1,400 and the winning team was Ray Dunn, Stephen Dunn, Trevor Dunn and John Strachan.

The Alzheimer’s Society was nominated to be the Banks Group’s chosen charity for 2017 by Neil Cook, manager of the Shotton surface mine, whose father was diagnosed with dementia three years ago. Staff from across Banks’ different businesses and locations have been busy fund-raising.

John said: “The golf day was great. We had terrific support in setting the event up from Warkworth Golf Club secretary Tim Capron, as well as generous sponsorship from KW Purvis, MKM and DP Builders, and prize donations from dozens of local businesses, golf clubs and people.”