Team gets tough and muddy

A team from Alnwick’s Bondgate Practice went to Drumlarig Castle in Dumfries & Galloway last month to take part in a Tough Mudder event.

The course included obstacles such as the Devil’s Beard (crawl through mud under heavy cargo nets), Kiss of Mud (crawl through mud under barbed wire), Everest (running up vertical slopes to be caught by team members and hauled up to the top) and The Blockness Monster (climbing over huge revolving blocks in deep/muddy water).

The team, from left, were Claire Arkle, Mike Arkle, Nadine Taylor, Lynne Buddle, Joe Brayson and Rebecca Douglas.