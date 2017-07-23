Team effort makes light work of outdoor space at Alnwick school

Volunteers from across the North East came together to create a new outdoor space for youngsters in Alnwick thanks to a £5,000 donation.

Builders’ merchant Jewson awarded £5,000 to Forest Folk, an initiative set up by St Paul’s RC Middle School, a fortnight ago.

St Paul's RC Middle School in Alnwick won �5000 through the Royal Horticultural Society's Green Plan It Challenge. The children designed an outdoor learning space and a memory garden - a legacy from the Middle School that is closing to the younger primary pupils. Jewsons then stepped in with their Building Better Communities Fund to provide all the materials and the Jewson's staff from across the Northeast region were so impressed with the scheme that they also volunteered their time to do the hard landscaping work. The project was led by Tracey Young of Stars Learning in Wooler. The pupils who designed the area are seen with the team from Jewson's. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Upon learning that the pupils who designed the project were finishing for the summer this week, employees decided to pull together to complete the project before the end of term.

With the help of Jewson employees from across the North East, as well as customers and other local businesses, the Forest Folk project was opened to pupils last Friday.

The new garden space is split into sections each designed by a different pupil and features an outdoor stage, a garden and a playhouse.

Tracy Young, who runs projects like Forest Folk across Northumberland through the Stars Learning Centre, said: “We were thrilled to receive a £5,000 prize from Jewson – it was completely unexpected.

The team involved in the Forest Folk project at St Paul's RC Middle School in Alnwick. Picture by Bruce Allinson

“The Forest Folk project has been designed by children, for children, and it just goes to show what young people can achieve in school with help and support. We want to thank everyone who has lent their time and support in the last few days. It’s been amazing to watch the community come together for this great project.”

Andy Blake, branch manager at Jewson Alnwick, added: “Everyone has rallied together and it’s been great to see so many people getting involved.”