Tanzanian medics ready to share their learning experience

A doctor and nurse have swapped Tanzania for Northumberland to learn valuable skills and experience of the NHS as part of a pioneering international health link.

Dr Nicholaus Mazuguni and nurse Neema Natai spent time at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to gain learning to share with colleagues back home.

The pair, who both work at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) in Tanzania, completed Commonwealth Professional Fellowships at the trust.

Northumbria Healthcare is at the forefront of international partnerships in the NHS and has a number of long-standing and successful links. For more than 15 years Northumbria teams have provided training and support to staff at KCMC to transform patients’ experiences.

This has included the setting up of ultrasound services in poor rural communities and introducing laparoscopic surgery as a new service for Tanzania.

Over the last five years, Northumbria teams have also helped to support the development of a burns service which culminated in the opening of Tanzania’s first dedicated burns unit in October. The team was accompanied by doctors in training with Health Education North East who delivered teaching to medical students and nursing students.

Their next projects will focus on improving patients’ experiences in maternity and intensive care.