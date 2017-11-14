Tanker hits road to support Royal British Legion

Northumbrian Water has unveiled a special tanker that is taking to the roads of the North East this month to show support for the Royal British Legion (RBL).

The tanker will proudly display the poppy, the emblem of the RBL, as it travels around the region. Northumbrian Water teamed up with the RBL to create the design.

Danielle Neighbour, community fund-raising manager – North East for the RBL, said: “We are really grateful for the support of Northumbrian Water.”

Pictured from left are Kate Wilson, Northumbrian Water; Danielle Neighbour, Royal British Legion; John Sheen, retired Northumbrian Water Fleet technical assistant and Army veteran; Robert Thompson, Northumbrian Water.