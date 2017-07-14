Talented students impress in painting competition

Creative children proved they were a dab hand with a paint brush in the Alnwick in Bloom children’s painting competition.

The annual contest attracted an impressive turn-out and high standard of artwork from youngsters from the town’s schools.

A prize-giving ceremony was held at The Alnwick Garden.

The winners were:

Reception

1 Sophie Watson, St Paul’s; 2 Faith Brown, Swansfield Park; 3 Alfie Makin, St Paul’s; Highly commended: Finley Slater.

Years 1 & 2

1 Elissa Marsh, St Paul’s; 2 Ashley Gonzalez-Jobson, St Paul’s; 3 Amelia Blades, St Paul’s; Highly commended: Amelie Frucot, Swansfield Park.

Years 3 & 4

1 Grace O’Malley, St Paul’s; 2 Millie Greener, St Michael’s; 3 Bea Sudlow, Swansfield Park; Highly commended: Ruby Bell, St Paul’s.

Years 5 & 6:

1 Toby Renton, Lindisfarne; 2 Jamie Armstrong, St Michael’s; 3 Ellie Lamont, Swansfield Park; Highly commended: Daniel Ford and Daisy McDonnell – both St Paul’s.

Years 6 & 7

1 Gabrielle Hayter Dalgliesh; 2 Ellie Mae Metcalf; 3 Emerald Baring; Highly commended: Reece Athey – all St Paul’s.

Years 9 & 10

1 Libby Payne; 2 Abigail Ford; 3 Emmi Bravo; Highly commended: Matt Robson – all Duchess’s Community High.

Special schools, up to 12 years: 1 Deeann Derbyshire; 2 Nikola Kusa; 3 Kiera McNeil; Highly commended: Rosie Hudson – all Barndale House.

Special schools, age 13-18:

1 Jack Cadwallader; 2 Harvey Tuff; 3 Ellen Douglas; Highly commended: George Woods – all Barndale House.