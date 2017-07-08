Talented brothers raise cash for Evie

Two talented brothers who make and sell their own products have raised £110 for a little girl with a rare illness.

As a hobby and small business, Alfie and Jack Jeffries, aged 10 and 11 respectively, create various crafts and other items from paracord.

They make dog leads, collars, lanyards, camera straps, key rings, fobs and much more. The boys sell all their goods on Facebook, from their group North East Paracord Brothers.

On Saturday, the pair set up shop at the Duke’s School garden party, but instead of keeping their profits, they instead decided to donate their takings to Evie Campbell.

The youngster, from Shilbottle, has a rare illness called Diamond-Blackfan anaemia, which is a blood condition where the bone marrow fails to produce red blood cells.

The boys would like to thank everyone who contributed by buying from the stall and their father Garry said he was so proud of them.