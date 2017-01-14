Talented actor Andrew making his mark in the world of drama

Performing in the West End, winning an award and starring in a movie which could be screened at renowned film festivals – it’s been a busy and successful year for a talented Alnwick actor.

And away from the stage and camera, Andrew Fletcher is preparing to tackle an iconic running event to raise money for a head-injury charity in honour of a university friend who was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The 24-year-old says he has turned from a ‘boy to a man’ after graduating from the Guildford School of Acting (GSA) in September.

The prestigious theatre school has produced household names like Michael Ball and Brenda Blethyn, and ambitious Andrew certainly made his mark. During his year of study, the former pupil of Alnwick’s Duchess’s Community High School was presented with an MA Acting Most Improved accolade; much to his delight as the prize is presented to one person from each course per year.

In September, Andrew appeared on the stage of the 1,400-capacity Shaftesbury Theatre, in the West End, for a showcase performance, as part of his course and in front of industry experts.

He was subsequently picked up by Mayfair-based Steve Nealon Associates, which describes itself as one of the fastest growing theatrical agencies in the UK and works with the likes of EastEnders, Emmerdale and Downton Abbey.

Reflecting on his time at GSA, Andrew, who was a student representative during the course, said: “It was a very productive year; it has been life-changing. Performing in the West End was an incredible experience and I have learnt so many things and worked with some great people.”

After graduating, Andrew was cast for independent film Fight, directed by Jon Max Spatz.

In what is Andrew’s first professional credit out of drama school, he plays a health assistant. He has a speaking part and features in numerous scenes.

The film is set to premiere in London in the spring and is in competition to be shown at the Cannes Film Festival 2017, as well as all Bafta and Oscar-associated film festivals within the next calendar year.

As for 2017, Andrew wants to focus on writing and hopes to be cast for television work.

He has also started training for September’s Great North Run. He is doing it in aid of the Northern Brainwave Appeal, a charity which helped close friend Richard Dackombe, from Consett, after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2014.