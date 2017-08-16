Take a photo tour around The Sill

These pictures give a good overview of what visitors can expect at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre, which opened its doors at the end of last month.

Northumberland National Park Authority staff reported that the new £14.8million state-of-the-art visitor centre and world-class youth hostel attracted more than 5,000 visitors in its first weekend.

The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre, in the Northumberland National Park, has now opened to the public. Picture by Nigel John

Over the course of the weekend, The Sill, which was partially funded by the National Lottery through a £7.8million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, played host to a range of activities for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Dr Sarah Glynn, Sill manager, said: ““We were absolutely delighted to welcome the first visitors to The Sill officially.

“As the UK’s first dedicated National Landscape Discovery Centre, The Sill is designed to excite, inspire and enable people of all ages to understand and explore the landscapes, history, culture and heritage of Northumberland.”

Boasting a 90-seater café, 86-bed youth hostel, gift shop, fixed and temporary exhibition spaces, a rural business hub, learning and event spaces, a national park information point and a fully-accessible Whin Sill grassland roof, The Sill is open daily between 9.30am and 6pm.

Visit www.thesill.org.uk/

