Tackling the 97-mile St Oswald’s Way to help cancer-care centre

A Northumberland man with a brain tumour is this month taking on a 97-mile walk to raise funds for the charity which is supporting him.

Mark Fenwick is walking the famous St Oswald’s Way, from Holy Island down to Hadrian’s Wall, and he set off on Monday.

He will complete the challenge in aid of Maggie’s Newcastle, a cancer-care centre based in the grounds of the Freeman Hospital, which has supported him through his ongoing treatment for a brain tumour.

Mark is no stranger to the Northumberland countryside, having grown up in this area, and the Fenwick family also owns Brinkburn Priory, one of county’s top wedding, event and holiday destinations.

Despite his familiarity with the area, St Oswald’s Way will be a huge challenge for Mark, who is also completing the walk to increase his fitness ahead of a major operation.

He said: “I have a cancer and am walking St Oswald’s Way for Maggie’s because alongside hospital, it is part of my cure.

“People say that a cancer diagnosis is a moment that muddles the mind and needs a long time to digest.

“They also say that a hospital bed in front of three young doctors and a consultant is possibly not the best environment to hear such news. All of which in my case are true.

“However, there are a few people faced with a similar experience who then take a decision in that moment to create a new approach, a new place where care is as important as the medicine.

“Maggie Keswick Jenks did this and then went on to establish the Maggie’s centres, a place where people feel at home and cared for.

“Maggie’s encourages people who are frightened and anxious about coping with cancer to feel better by developing their sense of confidence and resourcefulness.”

Mark is aiming to raise £5,000 and has already passed the £3,000 mark. Sponsor him via his Justgiving page – http://tinyurl.com/ra4rpjg