Swing in Brexit opinion, say anti-Leave campaigners

Anti-Brexit campaigners have lobbied Northumberland MPs after conducting a poll which shows a swing in voter opinion.

Angels for Europe carried out a survey in a number of the county’s market towns to gauge people’s thoughts on whether they would change their Brexit vote, more than a year after the Referendum.

The protestors say that the results of the study revealed a 6.1 per cent swing among respondents from Leave to Remain.

Towards the end of last month, the Angels posted this message to county-based MPs Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Ronnie Campbell, Ian Lavery and Guy Opperman – at the same time as anti-Brexit groups were lobbying in London.

Angels’ facilitator Bridget Gubbins said: “We have analysed the results of our surveys from 370 respondents. Although most Leavers and Remainers are fixed in their views, some are re-thinking.

“This seems to be because of the negative information which is now coming to light, particularly about the full economic consequences of leaving the EU.

“There is a slight but definite swing throughout Northumberland of 6.1 per cent from Leavers to Remainers.

“Rather than go all the way to London, we sent this information to our MPs from our home towns. We have posted them the detailed results of our surveys from all of Northumberland’s constituencies.”