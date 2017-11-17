Swap the comfort of a bed for a night of sleeping rough

A final rallying call is being made to attract hardy fund-raisers to take part in a charity sleepout at The Alnwick Garden, to highlight homelessness and raise desperately-needed funds to help.

The event will be staged on Monday and participants will sleep overnight in the attraction’s grounds, braving plummeting temperatures and swapping the luxury of their beds for sleeping bags and layers of clothing.

The Garden has joined forces with charity CEO Sleepout UK for the sleepover. Some of the proceeds will go to good causes tackling rural poverty.

This year’s event builds on the success of the 2016 sleepout in The Garden – the first in Northumberland – which raised more than £16,000.

The venue’s head gardener, Trevor Jones, said: “It’s going to be extremely cold, possibly even freezing, but to have one night of hardship to raise funds for the homeless who are facing a very daunting winter is the least we can do.”

To register, visit www.ceosleepoutuk.com/northumberland/