Sustainable travel award for first school

Grange View First School in Widdrington has achieved national accreditation for its efforts to encourage more pupils to travel sustainably to school.

The school has achieved a bronze award as part of Modeshift STARS, a national schools awards scheme, which recognises schools who show excellence in supporting cycling, walking and other forms of sustainable travel.

To achieve its bronze award the school completed 15 initiatives that encourage sustainable travel, including taking part in Walk to School Week and Bike Week, incorporating road safety and sustainable travel into the school curriculum and running a Smarter Parker campaign.

Lyndsey Conroy, teacher and school council leader at Grange View First School, said “I am very pleased with the school council’s effort this year in achieving this award. They worked well together to plan lots of fun activities for the whole school to take part in.”