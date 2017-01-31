Supporting schools on mental health

The country’s first school-led commission into the mental health of pupils had its inaugural sitting in the North East yesterday.

The commission, titled Healthy MindED, brings together a representative group of school leaders along with influential practitioners working within and alongside the education system to consider how best to tackle growing problems with children’s emotional wellbeing.

It was created and co-ordinated by SCHOOLS NorthEast, the region’s network of schools, as a response to growing concerns from school leaders at the lack of expert knowledge available to schools to efficiently deal with their pupils’ issues related to mental health.

Mike Parker, director of SCHOOLS NorthEast, said: “The Commission was our response to growing concerns around schools’ ability and capacity to support young people in effectively dealing with mental health-related issues.”