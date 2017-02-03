Support trio of Northumberland locations in BBC Countryfile awards

The Northumberland coast, one of its beaches and the Farne Islands are in the running for prestigious national awards and need your vote to help them win.

The county’s coast is in the running for the Holiday Destination of the Year prize, Embleton Bay is up for Beach of the Year while the Farnes are shortlisted for Nature Reserve of the Year in the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2017.

Farne Islands. Picture by Jane Coltman

Anita Rani, BBC Countryfile presenter, said: “The beauty of Northumberland’s coast just blows me away. It’s a hidden treasure of Great Britain.

“I can’t sing the praises of this glorious stretch of coast enough.”

Hermione Cockburn, BBC Coast presenter, who nominated the beaches, refers to Embleton Bay being ‘perfect for family days out or long walks’. She also mentions Dunstanburgh Castle, The Ship Inn at Low Newton, and Newton Pool Nature Reserve.

Brett Westwood, naturalist and BBC Radio 4 presenter, who selected the nature reserves, said the Farnes ‘provide the closest encounters of the bird kind you could wish for’.

Vote online at www.countryfile.com/awards before midnight on Tuesday, February 28.