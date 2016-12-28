Support sessions to help people with serious illnesses

New support sessions are to start at Alnwick Infirmary for people affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

The help will be offered by the Northumberland Macmillan Support Service, which is provided by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust with funding from Macmillan Cancer Support.

From Monday, January 16, weekly drop-in sessions will be held in the conservatory at the Oncology Unit.

The free sessions will provide information and emotional support and offer an opportunity to meet other people in a similar situation.

There is also a range of support groups available, from craft groups to sessions providing information on cancer and treatments, lifestyle and nutrition, benefits information as well as details of local support groups and events.

Northumbria Healthcare’s Macmillan Support Services lead Lisa Johnstone said: “The new support sessions in Alnwick build on the success of drop-ins we already run in Ashington and North Tyneside.

“The Macmillan Support Service is available for anyone aged over 18 in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

“The service provides access to information and support for adults affected by cancer or other serious illnesses, and their families and carers.”

Drop-ins will take place every Monday, 10am to 1pm, no appointment needed. Call 01670 855 533 for details.