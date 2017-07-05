Support acts are unveiled for Jess Glynne’s Alnwick Pastures concert

The support acts for next month’s Jess Glynne concert in Alnwick have been revealed.

Artists Kiko Bun and Mullally will get the party started in the Pastures, before the main event.

London-based Kiko will be taking to the stage with his laid-back reggae and soul sound.

Great for chilling out on a summer’s evening, cool Kiko has crafted a refreshing and contemporary sound based on the re-emergence of reggae, soul and golden-era hip-hop. His fanbase is building rapidly on the festival circuit, following performances at Glastonbury, Boomtown, Leeds and Reading.

Talented newcomer Mullally is just 21, but has already performed at Radio One’s Big Weekend this year. He was introduced as ‘heading for the stratosphere’ and international superstar Ed Sheeran has recently persuaded him to sign up to his record label, Atlantic.

Mullally’s music is a heady, mesmerising mix of pop and soul and he is busy working on his debut album.

With his stock rising, Mullally was a top-three finalist in the MOBO Unsung Competition 2016, as well as being named Best Solo Male at the Unsigned Music awards in October 2016.

His first three releases – Overdose, Troubled Love and Wonderful – have amassed more than six million streams on Spotify alone.

The pair are sure to be the perfect warm-up for Jess Glynne, who is headlining the Alnwick event on Saturday, August 12.

Jess is one of only two British female solo artists to have five consecutive UK number one singles and her chart-topping debut album, I Cry When I Laugh, released in 2014, turned double platinum in the UK.

The Pastures concert, which dates back to Jools Holland’s visit in 2006, is this year organised by Alnwick Castle and Music Plus Sport. Gates open at 3pm. There will be a special area available for those who wish to bring their own picnics, but there will be food and drink stalls on site. Jess Glynne is due on stage around 9pm.

Standard tickets are £38.50 adult, £22.50 children. VIP tickets – £80 silver or £160 gold – are also available. For details and tickets, visit www.alnwickcas tle.com