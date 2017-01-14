Supermarket grant funds new play area

A new natural play area for children has been completed at Hauxley Nature Reserve, thanks to a £12,000 grant.

The facility, aimed at under 12s, has been funded via Tesco’s Bags of Help campaign, after the project was voted for by shoppers at the supermarket giant’s Amble store.

The play area boasts two large oak climbing pieces, a tunnel made from reclaimed sleepers, a pull-up rope, wood balance beams and a wildlife den.

The equipment has been tested by members of the junior journalist group, Artograffi, which creates the young people’s section of The Ambler community newspaper.

The Northumberland Wildlife Trust-run nature reserve is currently closed for transformation work, which includes access and habitat improvements, as well as the jewel in the crown – the new volunteer-built Wildlife Discovery Centre.

It is envisaged that the reserve will become a unique wildlife-watching facility for everybody.

Alex Lister, living landscape manager for Druridge Bay, who oversaw the installation of the play equipment, said: “It is wonderful that the Tesco shoppers of Amble got behind supporting our community project.

“When the reserve officially opens in the spring, I would love to welcome all those shoppers to the site and show them what their vote has helped us provide for the local community.”

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork for the Bags of Life grants programme. Money is raised for projects via the 5p carrier-bag levy.