Superb entries from old and young in Seahouses

North Sunderland and Seahouses Gardening Association held its 35th annual village show on Saturday at the Hub.

It was an amazing day which saw entries from those aged one through to 90.

North Sunderland & Seahouses Gardening Association Show - Some of the blooms on display.

This year, the show introduced a tots’ section (three years and under) with the help of Seahouses’ Busy Bees nursery.

The children’s section in general is growing (pardon the pun). This year, the children were given seeds to plant which had been donated by the RHS.

A number of them had peaked before the show, though feedback from parents was the children had really enjoyed growing the flowers.

Seahouses Primary School’s work was again outstanding. The artwork included paintings the children had done from when they met the Masai Mara warriors who had come to visit the children at school.

North Sunderland & Seahouses Gardening Association Show - Pat Minto and Christine Douglas selling raffle tickets.

All the work was extremely colourful.

The Girls Brigade joint venture was in the flower growing, which was marvellous.

Mim Woodeson, who normally presents the trophies, was unable to attend due to an accident so Alan Haile kindly stepped in to perform the presentation.

The show had great support from a number of local businesses in helping to fund the show, and also local residents.

North Sunderland & Seahouses Gardening Association Show - Sofia Walker and Oliver Woodward with Jimmy Johnson's prize-winning cabbage.

It was a fantastic day and the committee would like to say a huge thank-you to all who exhibited, everyone who came along to help on the day, the judges, the auctioneer and those who came to see the show.

Sadly, since the last show, chairman John Hanvey has passed away.

Trophy winners

J Hogg Rose Bowl: T Liddell. E Kirk Cup: J Johnson. C Teago Rose Bowl: J Johnson. G Fender Cup: J Johnson. M Runicman Cup: J Dobson. Russell Cup: J Johnson. G A Woodeson Trophy: J Graham. Association Salver: J Graham. E Maclaren Rose Bowl: D Edmison. Coxon Salver: L Douglas. P Henderson Trophy: A Richardson. John Hanvey Trophy: J Dobson.

North Sunderland & Seahouses Gardening Association Show - Oliver Palmer-Roy, who was joint third in the Tots section plant pot with flower.

Children’s – Most points aged four to nine: E Atkinson. Most points aged 10 to 16: T Dropchinski. M Moran Cup: J Fortune. George & Mabel Mole Trophy: F Douglas.

A full list of results can be found on our website – www.northumberlandgazette.co.uk

North Sunderland & Seahouses Gardening Association Show - Harry Inglis with his winning rosettes.

North Sunderland & Seahouses Gardening Association Show - Oliver Shiel and Ethan Atkinson showing off their rosettes.