Super slimmer is Man of the Year after major weight loss

A super slimmer who has shed nearly four stone since January has been honoured for his dramatic weight loss.

Karl Smith, from Alnwick, has been named as Alnwick’s Slimming World Man of the Year 2017.

Karl Smith before his weight loss.

The 39-year-old has dropped from 16st 9lb to 13st in a matter of months.

And he admits that he is feeling the benefits of losing weight and has thanked Slimming World for its help.

He said: “Deep down, I’d been unhappy with my weight for some time but it took me a long time to face up to it.

“It was nerve-wracking walking through those doors at the Alnwick Slimming World group for the first time but I wasn’t the only man there and everyone was so supportive.

“I feel like a different man since losing weight. Now I have more energy and feel a lot healthier.”

Lorna Daniels, who runs the Alnwick Slimming World group, is proud of Karl.

She said: “ He has done brilliantly and we’re all amazed by his transformation.

“He’s a real inspiration to the group. We know that some men assume slimming clubs won’t be right for them, but Karl shows that once they come through the doors, they do wonderfully.”

The Alnwick Slimming World group is held every Thursday at Lindisfarne Adult Learning Centre at 5pm or 7pm. To join, go along or call Lorna on 07907 870759.