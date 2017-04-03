Sunday lunches and tours ahead of Northumberland Day

The 14th-century Langley Castle Hotel is ready to serve up a big helping of history alongside two special Sunday lunches as part of the build-up to the inaugural Northumberland Day.

On this Sunday and on Sunday, May 7, people booking for Sunday lunch at Langley Castle’s restaurant will be treated to a free tour of the battlements, which will include historic insights into other parts of the castle.

This is part of Langley’s preparations for the first Northumberland Day, which it has championed for nearly two years and which will take place on Sunday, May 28.

The past and present, as well as food, will be very much part of Langley Castle’s own offering for the county day and week-long celebration, so the Sunday lunch and free battlements tour experiences will whet the appetite for what is to come.

Exciting events, initiatives, openings and community gatherings are being planned from Berwick in the north to Blyth and Haltwhistle in the south with more people, groups and businesses getting involved all the time.

Bookings for the special Sunday lunches with battlements tour can be made on 01434 688888.