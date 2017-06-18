Summer prospectus for remote learning

The Glendale Remote Learning Hub summer programme is now available for residents to view and enrol.

The Glendale Gateway Trust is delighted to announce its summer prospectus of remote learning has been finalised, with the first courses starting this month.

Courses on offer include Facebook for Business, First Clicks for iPad and Android tablets, First Clicks for eBay and online Spanish, all of which will be held in the Cheviot Centre, Wooler.

The courses are held in partnership with Northumberland Learning and Skills Service and Arch Business.

Full course information is available within the prospectus and can be viewed online or downloaded at http://www.wooler.org.uk/explore/glendale/events

Hard copies are also available in the Cheviot Centre.

Admin officer Gemma Douglas said: “We’re quite excited about the summer programme. To be able to offer short courses to residents in Glendale is important to us.

“The Remote Learning Hub equipment allows us to deliver courses to residents who might have travelled many miles to attend in another town. Live screening a tutorial where the tutor is based in another location means costs can be kept low, and ensures attendee numbers are viable for the course to go ahead.”