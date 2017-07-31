Summer photography contest for young people

The Burgess Holders of Alnmouth Common are running a photography competition for young people during the summer holidays.

The competition is open to residents and visitors to Alnmouth alike, and is split into four age groups – under seven; seven to 10; 11 to 13; 14 to 16.

Photos must be of scenes on Alnmouth Common, which includes the estuary, the river, the beach, the golf course, the wetlands and Bracken Hill in Alnmouth.

Any subject matter is admissible – landscapes, wildlife, people, etc.

There is a £20 first prize and a £5 second prize in each age group and the best photographs from all age groups will be selected for inclusion in the 2018 Alnmouth Calendar.

Entry forms and further details are available from Alnmouth Post Office. For more information, call 01665 830356 or email alnmouthpost office@gmail.com

Robin Winder, on behalf of the Burgess Holders, said: “This is a great way for youngsters to explore the beauty of Alnmouth Common and show off their creative skills over the summer holidays.”