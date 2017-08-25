Stunning sights from the air and ground

Breathtaking spectacles in the air and on the ground thrilled visitors to the Northumberland Wings and Wheels Festival at the weekend.

Crowds flocked to Eshott Airfield for three days of aircraft, flying displays, classic cars, stunt teams and military demonstrations.

AT-6 Harvard Wacky Wabbit over Eshott. Picture by Ray Barclay

In the air, a range of aircraft were put through their paces, including a Jet Provost, once a common sight over the skies of Northumberland; an AT-6 Harvard Wacky Wabbit from the Imperial War Museum at Duxford; and planes from the Twister Aerobatics Team, with specially developed pyrotechnic effects that stream from the aircrafts’ wings. The RAF Falcons parachute display team also dropped in.

On the ground, the attractions included daring stunts from the Stannage Stunt Team, cars, military demonstrations, aircraft displays and music.

RAF Eshott, as it was, was once the largest Spitfire training base in the UK and paid a vital role in the Second World War.

Part of the airfield was transformed back to the 1940s, giving visitors the chance to hear the air raid sirens, the Merlin engines and watch the ground crews prepare the aircraft.

A Jet Provost at the Northumberland Wings and Wheels Festival. Picture by Ray Barclay

The Northumberland Wings and Wheels Festival also featured military displays. Picture by Ray Barclay

