Students show off their eye-catching bikes

Youngsters at Swansfield Park Primary School, in Alnwick, came to school on specially-decorated bikes and scooters on Friday.

The Bling Your Bike initiative was organised in partnership with the Schools Go Smarter team from Northumberland County Council, as part of this year’s Northumberland Schools Cycle Challenge during National Bike Week.

The aim is to help promote healthy and environmentally-friendly travel choices. One of the rules for entry was that children had to wear a helmet to school when riding their bike or scooter.

Every entrant was given a pen and a sticker and those judged to have the best-decorated bikes won a waterproof seat cover, bike lights, a bell and hi-viz snap-band. Aretas, the overall winner, won a large bike pump.