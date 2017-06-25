Students learn about healthy eating

The Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick ran a programme of activities to promote BNF (British Nutrition Foundation) Healthy Eating Week, specifically for Year 9 pupils.

Through five challenges across the week, the school aimed to promote the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and diet. The five elements were having breakfast; having five a day; drinking plenty; getting active; and trying something new.

Morrison’s in Alnwick supplied free fruit for the whole year group for the having five a day aim, while a free lunchtime cooking session (pictured above) encouraged students to try something new.