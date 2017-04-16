Students land jobs after fishing course

Seven students have earned vital qualifications to go to sea as commercial fishermen, with two already landing jobs in the industry.

The free course was held in Amble in March. Of the two people to secure jobs, one has found employment in North Shields, while Kelly Chapman – the only woman on the course – has been offered a place aboard the fishing vessel Wansbeck, sailing out of Newbiggin.

Funded by Seafish Authority, the Marine Management Organisation and the European Fisheries Fund, the three-week course covers basic knowledge of the fishing industry. Participants also work to earn certificates in sea survival, fire-fighting, basic health and safety and first aid.

A new course starts in Amble on Monday, June 5. Call Dennis on 07702 042551.