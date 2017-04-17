Students get a taste of university life at special careers day

Year 12 students from the Duchess’s Community High School, Alnwick, attended a careers day at Teesside University.

Universities from all over the UK were represented, including York, Bradford, Newcastle and Bath, as well as the RAF, Royal Navy and Army.

Students were able to walk around the venue and ask questions, with further information passed on easily via email thanks to a clever barcode ticketing system, where stands could scan students’ codes to guarantee that everyone could gain knowledge of future open days and news.

Sophie Mills was particularly interested in photography and film and media courses. She specifically looked at Nottingham, Lincoln and Swansea, and said: “I found it useful to be able to talk to and have a look at a variety of universities from around the UK, rather than just local ones.”

Another student, Cat Cook, who is interested in criminology and favours Lincoln University, said: “I thought the day was really good because I wouldn’t have considered uni without speaking to the representatives.”