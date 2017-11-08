Stress free and relaxation – new yoga studio launched

A former Royal Marine has completed an extensive training programme to open a bespoke yoga studio.

David Venus has launched the space, Ocean View, at his Shilbottle home and will be offering one-to-one sessions.

The decision to open the studio comes after he moved to the area with his partner Claire, who is arts development manager at Alnwick Playhouse, and their young son.

David said: “We moved to this beautiful part of Northumberland so we could raise our son in a more tranquil environment and just generally be closer to nature. Opening the studio felt like a natural extension of that really, with views of the coast and our clients are instantly relaxed and ready for their treatment or practice.”

In preparation for the launch of Ocean View, David has been in Germany undergoing Forrest Yoga training with the practice’s creator, Ana Forrest. This discipline uses sequencing to send you deep into your yoga poses and give you a renewed sense of self.

He will combine this with Stretch Therapy, which includes stretching, facial remodelling, strengthening, neural re-patterning and relaxation.

David, who has more than two decades of coaching experience, said: “Both Forrest Yoga and Stretch Therapy put a huge emphasis on anatomy and they give me what my body needs to move well, to move pain free and feel relaxed.

“I look forward to sharing this wisdom so that others can celebrate their body too.”

David has also undergone extensive bodywork training, including Thai yoga massage and Chinese Gua Sha and cupping qualifications in order to adjust people safely in class and to offer massage treatments to those who need it.

One of his clients, Kathryn Row, from Cramlington, praised David’s sessions. The mum of two, who suffers back pain, said: “After a session with David I come out feeling more relaxed and positive about my recovery.

“The one-to-one sessions mean David gets to know you and he gives great examples to take away with you to continue at home.”

David’s coaching experience is vast, having been a physical training instructor in the Royal Marines, gaining a sports-science degree and has been a ski and swim teacher.

To book and find out more, visit www.manosvenus.com or see Manosvenus on Facebook.