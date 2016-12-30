STRANDED: Thank you for helping

Thanks to the family I flagged down while stranded at the bus stop opposite Felton Village Hall.

Due to the bus being late, I had to contact my husband in order to pick me up. Unfortunately, I was unable to call him as my mobile phone was out of charge.

Thankfully, this lovely family stopped and volunteered to transfer me to Swarland.

Sadly, I did not get their names so I am taking this opportunity through the Northumberland Gazette to thank them for their good deed.

I wish them all the best in the New Year.

Isabel Dobson,

Address supplied