Store supports Forget-Me-Not group

The Duchess of Northumberland accepted a cheque for £3,108.82 on behalf of the Forget-Me-Not group at Alnwick Garden from Sainsbury’s.
The store made the group – which helps youngsters and their families – its charity of the year.
Kieran Marsh and Alan Stephenson handed over the money watched by Chloe, William and Amy from the project, Jonathan Blackie, from the Alnwick Garden Trust, and garden director, Mark Brassell.
The money was raised through a charity golf day last Sunday.
