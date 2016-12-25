Still issues on A1 proposals

Belford Parish Council will highlight a series of concerns in response to the latest consultation on the proposals to upgrade the A1.

The road is not going to be dualled north of Ellingham, but there is money for several improvement schemes, such as junction improvements and overtaking lanes.

One of the latter is proposed near Belford, where there would be an additional lane northbound between the Cragmill Road junction and Middleton.

The minor road towards Middleton would be closed off.

However, concerns were raised last Thursday that the Cragmill junction is already dangerous due to visibility.

Highways England had proposed a southbound overtaking lane between the Cragmill junction and the B1342, but this was removed after concerns about the safety of the B1342 were expressed during the previous consultation earlier this year.

Members would still like to see something done to extend the deceleration lane at this junction as the slip-road for northbound traffic coming into Belford is too short.

The lack of improvements to the Mousen Bends remains a cause for concern as well.