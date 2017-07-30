Stepping out for the RNLI

Crew members from Amble RNLI met an intrepid walker who is raising money for the charity.

Alexander Ellis-Roswell is currently tackling a mammoth 9,500-walk around the coast of Britain and Ireland in aid of the RNLI.

As part of his trek, he stopped off in Amble on Monday to meet dedicated members of the team based at The Friendliest Port.

An Amble RNLI spokesman said: “From all of us here at the station, we wish him well on the rest of his journey and thank him for the efforts he is going to to raise those vital funds for our charity.”

To donate, visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/longwalkround