Sport and learning facilities to stay at Alnwick school site

An Alnwick school site being vacated this summer will continue to be used by the community, the county council has confirmed.

Northumberland County Council is reassuring clubs that the sports centre on the Lindisfarne Middle School site will continue to operate, after a backlash against plans to demolish the hall earlier this year. The playing fields will also continue to be used by the community.

Meanwhile, the council’s learning and skills service, which provides adult learning opportunities in Alnwick to around 700 people, is to move into the school building over the summer, with a view to expanding the range of services it can offer from September.

The pupils themselves will be moving to the Duchess’s site at Greensfield when it becomes a secondary school from the start of the new academic year, although the extension will not be ready in time for September, meaning the need for temporary buildings.

In March, the Gazette reported that the entire Lindisfarne site was due to be demolished this summer.

The news sparked anger among the many sports teams and community groups which use the facilities, leading to a petition, while Alnwick Town Council also took up the cause.

This week, Alnwick town and county councillor, Gordon Castle, said he was pleased both sporting facilities and adult learning were now going to be maintained.

“This is a really good example of community empowerment and effective collaboration between council departments and local residents,” he added.

“I’m really hopeful that we can look forward to a very effective community operation here, including sports, leisure and adult education.

“Residents of Lindisfarne Road can be assured that we intend to increase provision of on-site parking to ensure that they are not adversely affected by more cars parked in their street.”

The new prospectus of learning will be delivered to households starting from Monday, August 21, but will be available online at www.northumberland.gov.uk/adultlearning from the end of July.