Sponsored walk for autism charity

The North East Autism Society has benefitted by £523 thanks to users of the Pottergate Centre in Alnwick.

The money was raised by the centre’s Fast Forward group who did a sponsored walk around The Alnwick Garden. Sophie Clarke, from the charity, told the group that the money will go towards building a further four lodges at their retreat for families in County Durham.

She said: “I really want to say thank you for choosing to support us and I hope you all thoroughly enjoyed the walk. We really value the amount that you have raised for us.”